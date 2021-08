At 9:35 a.m. on July 23, 2021, the Cleveland Indians’ Twitter account published a video featuring Tom Hanks where he announced that the Major League Baseball (MLB) team is rebranding to the Guardians. It concluded a period of a little more than half a year of the team conducting diligence after determining that the 2021 MLB season would be the last for the team to participate as the Indians. While it was initially reported that a change of name was imminent, it was generally understood that the organization wanted to take its time to clear intellectual property rights surrounding any substitute.