Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Franz Wagner selected in 2021 NBA draft in lottery

By Isaiah Hole
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXp78_0bCFU4UW00

It seems like just yesterday when the news broke that Franz Wagner was following in his brother Moe’s footsteps and becoming a Wolverine. And now, similar to Moe, the younger Wagner is NBA-bound.

Though he only played in Ann Arbor for two seasons, both under head coach Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner was a dynamic player, showcasing everything from suffocating defense to creative offense. As unselfish as they come, Wagner was also a mastermind when it came to dishing it out, finding the open teammate.

While his final game in maize and blue wasn’t one for the ages, as he struggled against UCLA in the Elite 8, a mixture of his achievements and potential had NBA teams salivating. As a result, Wagner withdrew from the team and entered the NBA draft with three years left of eligibility (given the NCAA free year). He bet on himself and it paid off, as he was selected with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. It was the Magic’s second pick of the night, as they previously selected Jalen Suggs with the No. 5 pick.

Additionally, the Magic currently have his brother, Moe, on the roster.

In his sophomore season, Wagner got better in nearly every metric over his freshman campaign, averaging 12.5 points-per-game, 6.5 rebounds-per-game, 3 assists, a block, 1.3 steals while shooting 47.7% from the floor. He averaged 34.3% from 3 as well. The knock on Wagner is that he sometimes disappeared from games, usually because he wasn’t being aggressive enough on the offensive end. But, what he gave on defense tended to make up for the occasional lack of offensive output.

Gallery

Every Michigan basketball player drafted into NBA since 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AAkY_0bCFU4UW00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Franz Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Michigan Basketball#The Elite 8#The Orlando Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Lakers Eyeing Another Major Free Agency Pickup

The Los Angeles Lakers were very aggressive to kick off free agency, agreeing to terms with four players on Monday. The front office signed Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard to one-year deals. Los Angeles didn’t have much money to spend since Anthony Davis, LeBron James and...
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons sign NCAA 3-point King

The 2021 NBA Draft is a wrap and now teams around the league have begun signing undrafted players who they believe could potentially be developed. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster. Littleson, who is from Rochester Hills, MI,...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAchatsports.com

People around NBA reportedly expect Carmelo Anthony, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan to consider pay cuts to join Lakers in free agency

With Russell Westbrook returning home to play with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a ton of cap flexibility to add players around their three stars. The team is expected to have the $5.9 million, mini mid-level exception to use in free agency, and can exceed the cap to re-sign their own free agents like Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso, but beyond that will mostly be adding to the roster with veteran’s minimum contracts.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons rumored to be targeting trio of free agents

According to some rumors floating around, the Detroit Pistons are rumored to be targeting Tim Hardaway Jr., Nerlens Noel, and Kelly Olynyk when free agency begins. Hardaway averaged a career-high 16.6 points per game in 2020-21, Noel averaged 5.1 points, and Olynyk averaged 19 points and 8.4 rebounds last season.
NBAClayton News Daily

Lakers to land Carmelo Anthony, add Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk

Carmelo Anthony is joining close friend LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports. Anthony agreed to a one-year deal according to his manager, Bay Frazier, and is set to join a rebuilt roster expected to include Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.
NBANBC Sports

Lakers re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker ($32M), signing Kendrick Nunn ($10M)

The Lakers had been loading up on minimum salaries: Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, , Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard. Now, Los Angeles will spend bigger – on restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker and newly unrestricted free agent Kendrick Nunn. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:. Shams Charania of The Athletic:
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Be The Next Player To Join The Lakers

Kevin Love could be living his last days as a Cleveland Cavalier. The talented big man can still be a valuable piece for a contender team. The Cavs are entering a rebuilding process, and Love doesn't fit their plans. Given his hefty contract, it's likely that the Cavs buy out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy