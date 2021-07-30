Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sources: Lakers nearing deal to acquire Russell Westbrook, would send 3-player package and pick to Wizards

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harrell has opted into his $9.7 million player option for next season, paving the way for the potential deal. There's no agreement in place and work still to do on the Westbrook trade.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Washington Wizards#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Josh Hart roasts Lakers’ Alex Caruso with hilarious truth bomb on Twitter

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Alex Caruso and Josh Hart just had a hilarious exchange on the mean streets of Twitter. Caruso went on a bit of a rant about how the Twitterverse is populated by all sorts of “experts.” Hart decided to chime in and it resulted in a brief moment that took you back to a simpler time when these two guys were still on the Lakers. Or at least that’s what the exchange did for me.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy