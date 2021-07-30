Sources: Lakers nearing deal to acquire Russell Westbrook, would send 3-player package and pick to Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harrell has opted into his $9.7 million player option for next season, paving the way for the potential deal. There's no agreement in place and work still to do on the Westbrook trade.www.lakers365.com
