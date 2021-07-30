Cancel
Indiana State

Guardian of son of slain Terre Haute cop accused of misusing nearly $250K of his estate

WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Illinois woman was arrested on Thursday for misusing and misappropriating funds for self-gain from the estate of her son. Indiana State Police say a family member contacted a detective and said Josie Huff, 31, misused and misappropriated $248,653.81. According to police, Huff is the Guardian of the Estate for her child, who is the son of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Pitts.

