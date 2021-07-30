Lamesa football to lean on defense as offense finds footing under new linemen

Two questions arose during the discussion of how well Dallas drafts. 1. The first question was whether Dallas undervalues defense in the draft. 2. The second is related and involves which positions are more likely to succeed. The second arose to rebut the Dallas strategy was actually better or worse by choosing high probability picks. Both of these are testable propositions. First let’s look to see if Dallas is drafting defensive players or not. Then, we will look at the context of those picks based on the coaches and then see if those picks are successful. For the purpose of this article, we will define success as a player who rates a three or average based on the following: TERRIBLE did not play 3 years BELOW AVERAGE 3-year players but were not 3-year starters AVERAGE 3-year starters ABOVE AVERAGE 1 or 2 pro-bowl or one all pro honor GREAT 3 pro-bowl or multiple all-pro honors. To simplify I will look at the number of, and percentage of, picks used on offense and defense during Garrett’s years versus Dallas as whole in the post-Landry years as well as the total from the NFL. If there is a difference it is most likely to show up in Garrett’s years, as he was an offensive coordinator. The vast majority of head coaches for Dallas have had prior experience as DEFENSIVE Coordinators. The only other head coaches with offensive coordinators experience were Switzer and Gailey and that was some time ago. Pick G DAL NFL G DAL NFL . # # # % % % Off 32 124 1210 41 45 49 Def 46 149 1255 59 55 51 Total 78 273 2465 100 100 100 This looks as though the Garrett years, we drafted more defensive players than Dallas has done since the start of the post-Landry years. Further, the percentage is much higher than the NFL as a whole. There might be several reasons for this. I supposed that the primary reason was that we drafted positions that had higher probabilities of success. If you draft a star, their careers tend to be longer. So further draft picks ADD to the roster instead of replacing talent. Thus, you do not have to use more draft picks on positions that you have already filled. Hat tip to Tdubbayu for providing the following article, which describes the probability of success by round and more importantly by position. What the stats tell us about drafting positions by round - Arrowhead Pride The following chart notes the percentage of each position that was a starter for half their careers for each round. Here we see the OL has the best probability of success with 83 of the first-round picks starting for half their careers. The other offensive positions have much lower probability of success. Success by round for the offense Percentage of players who start for half their careers by round and position RD OL TE QB WR RB 1 83 67 63 58 58 2 70 50 27 49 25 3 40 39 17 25 16 4 29 33 8 12 16 5 16 32 0 16 9 6 16 26 0 9 0 7 9 0 6 5 9 OV 35 27 20 23 16 Note how the probability of starting half their career goes down significantly with each round. This is dramatic even by the third round, for the skill positions. We expect that, but the beginning probability and the rate of change varies by position. One thing to note is that the probability of finding TE to be successful stays fairly constant in the mid-rounds. TE’s are a mixture of blocking and receiving. First round RB have much higher probabilities of starting half their career. Positional value comes into play. We can see the same with the defense RD LB CB DL 1 70 64 58 2 55 46 26 3 34 24 27 4 16 11 37 5 4 17 13 6 5 8 13 7 2 11 3 OV 24 24 26 The definitions used in the Arrowhead Pride article are slightly different. They combine some positions that I have seen elsewhere that have different probabilities such as DT and DL. They define success as a player who starts half his career. I use the same definitions I have used in other drafting posts of starting three years. This is not a major difference with an estimated career of six years. There are a few takeaways from this chart. First, not all positions are listed. Defensive Ends and Defensive Tackles are grouped together. That might have made sense a decade ago. Yet the demand for the positions are different, if only because of the difference in 3/4 and 4/3 defenses. This also true for offense with the OL as tackles, guards, and centers are combined. Cornerbacks and safeties are combined into one group as DB’s. Second, some positions have higher probabilities of success than others. On offense you have nearly double the chance of success choosing a OL player in the draft. I think there are several reasons for that. Tackles are the best athletes of the OL. As the level of competition increases, players tend to move inside. We see this from HS to college and from college to the pros. Zack Martin is probably the best example of a college tackle moving inside to guard. As we saw this past year, though we drafted him to play guard, he was more than adequate at right tackle. Additionally, though this article did not note all the positions, center is a skill by itself. If you can play center, you can make a team even if you are a smaller less athletic player. Quarterbacks, Cornerbacks, and Defensive Ends are highly valued. We can see that in cost of a franchise tag. As such teams try to draft them. In the case of QB, there are only so many quality players, so they tend to be over-drafted early. If not, the probability of success goes down dramatically. AS you know the probability of success varies. The earlier the pick the more likely to succeed. By the end of the third round, the likelihood of success tends to be minimal ON AVERAGE. You can get a late pick that succeeds and an early pick can fail. We can expand on the original chart by looking at specific positions and compare Garrett, to Dallas and to the NFL. We can look at the number of picks and the number of successes. Further, given the earlier picks are more likely to be successes, I looked at the first three rounds. Unfortunately, the Arrowhead Pride article only listed the total number and not broken down by rounds. Still, we can compare the Garrett years to Dallas as a whole. OFFENSE POS G D NFL G D NFL . # # # % % % QB All 1/2 2/7 25/122 .50 .29 .20 Rd 1-3 0/0 1/2 NA .50 RB All 2/8 6/25 33/207 .25 .24 .16 Rd 1-3 2/2 5/7 1.00 .70 WR ALL 2/8 8/28 74/317 .25 .29 .23 Rd 1-3 2/3 6/9 1.00 .67 TE ALL 1/5 6/18 38/143 .20 .33 .27 Rd 1-3 0/1 4/6 .00 .67 OL ALL 4/9 19/46 147/421 .45 .41 .35 Rd 1-3 4/6 14/24 .67 .58 OFFENSE ALL 10/32 41/124 317/1210 .31 .33 .26 Rd 1-3 8/12 30/48 .67 .63 Overall, Garrett was very similar in the way he used the draft on offense. Obviously, we hit the jackpot on ONE QB. Small numbers affect the results dramatically. TE is the bane of Garrett’s draft strategy. We see lower results overall and in the high value early picks. CAN YOU SAY SECOND ROUND? Yet no discussion of the Garrett years drafting can be complete without noting the success of the OL. There we not only got starters, but folks on the HOF track. We can do the same for the Defense. This is the area that is the focus for the article. POS G D NFL G D NFL # # # % % % DL ALL 3/18 18/46 114/442 .17 .39 .26 Rd 1-3 3/8 12/18 .38 .67 LB ALL 5/12 17/41 72/303 .42 .41 .24 Rd 1-3 3/4 12/16 .75 .75 DB All 4/16 16/62 121/510 .25 .26 .24 Rd 1-3 3/5 8/17 .60 .47 DEFENSE ALL 12/46 51/149 624/2465 .26 .34 .25 Rd 1-3 9/17 32/51 .53 .63 Discussion We can see that Garrett underinvested in the DL. This is true for all the draft picks and in the high value earlier picks. Part of this is probability of success that is lower for this group, even for first rounders. Part of this can be hidden by combining DE and DL. We did draft DE, not so much DL. There are similar results for Garrett and Dallas in how they drafted LB’s. They had similar results for all the draft and for the early picks. Garrett spent more draft capital on DB in the early rounds. Yet for all the defense, the underinvestment in the DL skews the results. Garrett spent less capital overall and in the early rounds on defense.