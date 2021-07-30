Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Big Brother' Season 23: Third Houseguest Gets the Boot

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Brother house has lost another resident. Thursday night saw another houseguest get the boot after a surprising week filled with overconfidence and well-executed plans. If you're anxious to just see who got kicked out, scroll down below. But first, it's important to see just how this eviction played out over the last week.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Houseguest#Reality Tv#Household
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Big Brother' Fan-Favorite Winner Files for Divorce

Big Brother fan favorite Dr. Will Kirby has filed for divorce from wife Erin Brodie after marrying in 2017. Kirby filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday, TMZ reports, bringing his marriage to an end after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, welcoming son Cash in 2010 and daughter Scarlett in 2012.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E08 Recap: Brent's Ego Rages & Wild Card Worries

The eighth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 saw a new HOH navigate which alliance he would stick with and an ego a little too large for other houseguests. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding a very Tom Green-centered HOH competition this season of Big Brother. While Britini and Azah feel the heat from Frenchie's elimination, Brent falls more and more in love with himself each day. Hannah feels like vomiting from his words, Whitney wants to run away from her own teammate, and general irritation with him was being felt in the Big Brother house. Tiffany showed her hopes for Brent to be put up by Xavier, but a struggle due to alliances continued to come into play. Whitney also ends up falling into Tiffany's view as a potential individual to put on the block. While Xavier dealt with the struggles of which alliance to stay true to, Tiffany seemed to have made up his mind for him.
TV & VideosEW.com

Frenchie reacts to everything going wrong on Big Brother

Brandon "Frenchie" French could not have entered the Big Brother house any hotter. He won the first two competitions in which he played, and even won a third competition which did not count but would have given him and his team safety for another week. But then Frenchie got burned. Not only that, but he burned himself.
TV Showswmleader.com

Black ‘Big Brother’ contestants achieve something historic

Fans were celebrating Thursday night, not because Brandon “Frenchie” French was evicted (though that was great news to some), but because history was made following the live eviction, when Xavier Prather won this week’s Head of Household competition. Xavier winning HOH is a big deal because it is the first...
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E07 Recap: Britini Raps & Frenchie Plays Possum

The seventh episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 witnessed two jokers in the hot seat facing eviction. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding the second veto competition this season of Big Brother. Now that Derek X has decided to keep both Britini and Frenchie on the block, someone from the "The Jokers" will go home feeling the solid hand come down on their fates. Britini gets a solid grip on what is at stake, deciding to attempt a low profile till eviction happens for the assumed target, Frenchie. On the other hand, Frenchie's game plan is akin to playing dead like a possum. Intermixed is an odd yet entertaining series of examples of Britini's inner belief in "rap skills". While the rap continues, Frenchie's mission to seem harmless and more of a target to shield other people continued.
TV & VideosCanyon News

“Big Brother 23” Week 2 Recap

HOLLYWOOD—Whew, the first week of “Big Brother 23” ran circles around that bore of a season of “All-Stars 2.” Frenchie was HOH and was making deals left and right people. He formed so many final two’s and alliances I could not keep control. After much chaos, things came crashing down this week, as Kyland won a crapshoot HOH and is now in power people. I hate crapshoot competitions I really do.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday Ratings, ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Takes Viewers; CW’s ‘Kung Fu’ Season Finale Falls From Debut

Unscripted programs ruled Wednesday evening as CBS’ Big Brother and ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid marked the evening’s highest-rated and most-watched titles, respectively. The latest installment of Big Brother was the most-watched program in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. timeslot, airing to 3.33 million viewers and gaining a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, per Nielsen Live + Same Day Day fast affiliates. Big Brother bested NBC’s Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers special (0.3, 2.49M). ABC’s Press Your Luck was the second most-watched title of the hour (0.5, 3.29M).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E06 Recap: Too Many Alliances Spoil The Veto

The sixth episode of Big Brother season 23 saw the fallout and serious moments from the nominations, an intense veto competition, and big choices from houseguests. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding Kyland's nominations this season of Big Brother. The reaction from Britini was swift and strong amongst her teammates, confused and tearful she was seeking answers for her nomination. Partly you feel for her, but on the other hand her dedication to Frenchie, even throughout his rants and odd behavior, would be concerning to any HOH. The obvious target was on Frenchie's back.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 8: What to Expect?

In the latest episode of ‘Big Brother,’ the arrival of the second elimination session put a lot of pressure on Frenchie and Britini. While Frenchie attempted to negotiate and forge connections with different teams, Britini tried to keep a low profile, hoping to stay in everyone’s good books. If you’re curious to know who left the competition in episode 7, there is a recap stretched out at the bottom. Now, here’s everything the eighth episode might bring to the table!
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Big Brother's Frenchie Won't Be Watching The Rest Of Season 23

Even before joining the Season 23 cast, Brandon "Frenchie" French was been a fan of Big Brother for a long time. And for anyone wondering, he's definitely aware he made some mistakes during his time on the show. After one of the most chaotic Head-of-Household reigns in quite some time, the former Houseguest has already thought a lot about what went wrong, and has decided he's not interested in watching the rest of Season 23.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother Spoilers: How The Week 4 HOH Competition Really Messed Up Many Houseguests' Games

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 23 episode that aired Wednesday, July 29. Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother 23 house sent Brent Champagne packing, and with him gone came the most important Head of Household of the season yet. After this week is finished, the team twist will be finished, and the jury phase of the competition will be in full effect. This means teams are ultra invested in keeping as many people they've aligned with over these four weeks in the house, so winning safety would've been huge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy