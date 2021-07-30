REVIEW: New Refreshing Frozen Jack and Coke Available at Universal Studios Florida

Guests looking for a relaxing day on the waters of Walt Disney World will soon be able to float their way back to a pontoon boat. Pontoon rentals are expected to resume at select resort hotels sometime later this month, though no exact day has been confirmed. Marinas will reopen at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and Disney’s Beach Club Resort to accommodate the rentals, which will be available daily from 11 AM to 5 PM on a first-come, first-served basis. According to the Walt Disney World website, their Sun Tracker® Pontoon boats seat as many as ten guests, and cost $45.00 per half-hour to rent. As of the writing of this article, there’s been no word as to when the rental of smaller watercraft, such as the Sea Raycer mini-speedboats or the six-person Montauk boats, will resume.