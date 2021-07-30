Masks required again in schools, indoor athletic events
Masks are going to be required back in the classroom this fall. And, for now, during indoor athletic events at the high school level. Just hours after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29, that students and staff would be required to wear masks indoors in K-12 schools this fall — a move made following national mask guidelines and made with Oregon seeing a spike in cases — Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber said indoor athletes would be held to the same standard.www.lagrandeobserver.com
