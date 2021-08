After her excellent 2017 directorial debut Band Aid, writer/actor/director Zoe Lister-Jones took a bit of a misstep with last year’s The Craft: Legacy. Not to worry, though, because Lister-Jones seems to have righted course, this time joining forces with her husband, the filmmaker Darryl Wein (White Rabbit), for How It Ends, a neo-Odyssey kind of thing wherein our heroine Liza (Lister-Jones) spends her last day on Earth trekking Los Angeles to right her wrongs, say her piece and, hopefully, attain some form of growth right under the wire.