Denver Broncos Training Camp Takeaways: The most underrated Bronco makes his case again

By Zac Stevens
thednvr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first day of training camp was about the stars. Von Miller and Jerry Jeudy shined on Wednesday to open camp. Thursday, however, was about the players that don’t get the attention and praise they deserve. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver...

thednvr.com

NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Journalism
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Twitter
Podcast
Football
Sports
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trading Melvin Gordon to Rams might be a possibility

The Denver Broncos could be dangling veteran running back Melvin Gordon in a potential trade, and there may now be a team that could jump the line. It has been speculated that the Broncos could consider dealing Gordon before the 2021 season kicks off. It wouldn’t be as much about what the team could get back for him, but more about just dumping a player they may not need and being able to save nearly $7 million in the process.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

Predicting NFL Division Rankings in 2021

So, I wanted to take some time to post my predictions for the AFC Division Rankings in 2021. Now, I used Madden simulations, among other things to help me predict this. I am going to post my predictions for the AFC division records, as well as the AFC playoff games.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos trade options with the Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos 2021 offseason - Xavien Howard. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos are getting set for training camp just like the rest of the teams in the NFL, and general manager George Paton has plenty of work yet to be done. Although the primary moves yet to be made will be final roster cuts and perhaps a veteran addition or two, there’s always a chance that the Broncos could strike a trade with another team.
NFLYardbarker

NFL insider says Aaron Rodgers wants to join the Broncos

Aaron Rodgers casually flipped the NFL world on its head prior to this year’s NFL Draft when he demanded that the Green Bay Packers trade him. For fairly obvious reasons, Green Bay has been reluctant to give up arguably the best quarterback of his generation – despite his unabashed hatred of the organization.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 cut candidates on the Broncos’ roster bubble entering 2021 training camp

The Denver Broncos have a rather sturdy roster outside of the quarterback position. The defense is one of the best in the league, the offensive line is improved, as they have the skill position players to compete with the best. There is an important position battle going on for the starting quarterback job, but other than that, the Broncos seem ready for the season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt hangs up his cleats

Former Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt has decided that he will not play for the Chicago Bears—or any team for that matter—in 2021 or beyond. The former fifth-round pick of the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft has retired, per Field Yates. Butt’s time with the Denver Broncos was...
NFLNFL

AFC West training camp preview: Broncos' QB battle looms; Chiefs to make another title run?

2020 record: 5-11 Location: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, Colorado. Most important position battle: Quarterback. This position has been unsettled for the past five years. It probably won't be decided in training camp, either. The plan is for inconsistent incumbent Drew Lock and veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater to split reps 50-50 leading up to the opener. Regardless of who earns the Week 1 nod, expect both to see the field this season. There are some strong parallels here to the 2020 Bears' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. That's not a good thing, of course. Lock, who co-led the NFL with 15 interceptions last year as his completion percentage (57.3) plummeted, is presumably staring down his final chance with the Broncos to demonstrate that he's an NFL starter. Bridgewater is likely no more than a one-year insurance policy in the event Lock falters. To be fair, that isn't a given. The 24-year-old has played in just 18 games over his first two seasons. While there aren't many positive trends -- his sack percentage (3.9) is exceptional -- his physical gifts justify giving him a longer look. But like many in Denver these days, he's running out of time.
NFLCBS Sports

Denver Broncos

Williams signed his rookie contract with the Broncos on Saturday. With the formality now complete, the 2021 second-round pick is thus set to showcase his skillset during Denver's training camp. While there's still plenty of ambiguity regarding Williams' week-to-week role ahead of his rookie campaign, it seems all but certain a tandem of Melvin Gordon and Williams will dominate the backfield touches provided both stay healthy.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Trinity Benson being slept on in 2021?

Sep 9, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson (12) runs a drill during practice at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos have a ton of talent at the WR position, but there is a chance someone could surprise in...
NFLKDVR.com

Denver Broncos’ Justin Simmons puts on camp for Colorado children in need

DENVER (KDVR) — Right before the National Football League training camp begins, Broncos’ Justin Simmons stepped on the field Saturday at Ranum Middle School to mentor a group of Colorado kids. Simmons teamed up with A Precious Child, a local nonprofit providing children in need with opportunities and resources to...
NFLYardbarker

Broncos Place 3 Players on PUP List to Open Training Camp

The Denver Broncos will report to training camp next week with the cleats hitting the grass at UCHealth Training Center on Wednesday, July 28. The Broncos' quarterbacks reported for training camp on Saturday, getting an early jump on what is sure to be a red-hot summer of attrition as the team seeks to produce the first season above .500 since 2016.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: 5 free agents that could make the defense scarier

Denver Broncos 2021 offseason. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. A general manager’s work is never quite finished. Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has done an outstanding job of adding to an already young and talented roster in the 2021 offseason, and that could continue as the team heads into 2021 training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Denver Broncos training camp features yet another QB clash

DENVER BRONCOS (5-11) CAMP SITE: Englewood, Colorado. LAST YEAR: The Broncos extended their playoff drought to five seasons since winning Super Bowl 50, a record dry spell after a championship. They lost both the heart and soul of their team when OLB Von Miller (ankle) got hurt just before the opener and WR Courtland Sutton (knee) went down in Week 2. The Broncos hobbled through another trying season marked by more poor quarterback play, coronavirus crises — one of which led to them having no quarterbacks for a game against New Orleans — and a rash of injuries, especially in the secondary.
NFLNational football post

Broncos given longshot odds as training camp opens

The Denver Broncos are among the majority of NFL teams whose veteran players are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday. And according to oddsmakers, they do so facing an uphill battle to be a playoff threat in 2021. The Broncos open training camp facing a quarterback battle between third-year...

