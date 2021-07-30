Excessive Heat Warning for Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Most of the NBC15 area returns to the middle and upper 90s for Friday, with heat index values over 110 degrees. Take these multiple days and nights of high heat and humidity seriously. Over time, the stress on your body increases. Remember too, that if you are in direct sun, or on pavement or even sand, additional heat reaches you from reflection and radiation from below. Hot pavement is dangerous for your dog too, so walk him or her on grass, in the shade.mynbc15.com
