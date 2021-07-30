Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning for Friday

By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Most of the NBC15 area returns to the middle and upper 90s for Friday, with heat index values over 110 degrees. Take these multiple days and nights of high heat and humidity seriously. Over time, the stress on your body increases. Remember too, that if you are in direct sun, or on pavement or even sand, additional heat reaches you from reflection and radiation from below. Hot pavement is dangerous for your dog too, so walk him or her on grass, in the shade.

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Wpmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115. * WHERE...Western Clark and Southern Nye County and Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas Valley hit with excessive heat warning

The Las Vegas Valley will be feeling the heat this week. An excessive heat warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected reach 112 degrees in Las Vegas valley and up to 125 degrees in Death Valley. The overnight low will be 86 degrees.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 118 expected. Temperatures may reach 120-125 in Death Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California, Death Valley National Park and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 03:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 108 expected. Overnight temperatures will range between 74 and 80 degrees. Warmest in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
EnvironmentWPMI

Lowering rain chances

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain chances or rain coverage are on the way down for a few days. they won't be zero but on most days, heading into the weekend, you won't get wet. Of course, the few spots that get showers may get downpours, lightning, and gusty wind.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 108 expected. Overnight temperatures will range between 74 and 80 degrees. Warmest in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy