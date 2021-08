The tech-fueled offering is poised to disrupt the retirement plan industry. LeafHouse Financial and LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), leaders in retirement plan technologies, are excited to announce a new advisor managed account offering that combines the power of LeafHouses’ FlexFiduciary™ and reallocateIT™ portfolio management technologies and iJoin’s goal-based, personalized participant experience. The technology-driven efficiency of this solution makes it possible to offer a long-sought personalized managed account program with 3(38) investment manager fiduciary coverage at a cost of as little as six basis points (not including investment expense).