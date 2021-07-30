Cancel
Dartmouth, MA

A new bookstore in South Dartmouth, a book of mayoral imaginings from kids, and a republished H. G. Wells lecture

By Nina MacLaughlin Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a stately old yellow house by the Slocum River in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts, a general store has been in operation for 228 years. Writer Ben Shattuck, who grew up six minutes down the road from the store, and his brother Will recently bought the place, and are continuing — and updating — the general store atmosphere, having turned it, in part, to a new independent bookstore. They’re offering a selection of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, as wells kids’ and YA books, cookbooks, and gardening and field guides. They’ll also be running a series of writing workshops — an adult community writing group, a memoir and personal essay group, a creative writing for teens class, and a poetry workshop. There’s a creaky-floored atmosphere, a good-haunted New Englandy feel to the place. And besides the books, Davoll’s also now has a café and pub, and a grocery section with local eggs, milk, and honey, penny candy, and other luxuries and staples. They’re open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1228 Russells Mills Road in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

