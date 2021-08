Last week when Valve revealed the Steam Deck, I joined the rest of the internet in collectively blinking profusely at the sight of it. Steam Deck is a Nintendo Switch, but it’s… better. It’s more powerful and will have access to a much vaster library of games. Some even are saying that it’ll be the “Switch killer.” But honestly, I was initially turned off by it. I wrote it off as a neat little machine that will appeal to an extremely small market. With this mindset, I was prepared to write a reactionary article that would essentially drag Valve and the device for trying too hard to bank off of Nintendo’s success. But then I gave it some more thought. So with that, along with some input from my Enthusiast colleagues, I had a bit of a change of heart.