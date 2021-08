No. 5 - Scottie Barnes. With two picks in the top eight, and the freedom to take a long-term view on a rebuilding process that just started at last year’s trade deadline, the Magic could go in several different directions on draft night. With that said, the league has largely locked into the idea that the Magic will start their draft night by selecting Barnes, who represents the type of culture-setter the franchise needs to help elevate all of its young players, including those yet to be acquired. Barnes’ winning spirit, toughness, work ethic, defensive versatility and playmaking ability would make him a seamless fit alongside the many parts already in place, along with his ability to play multiple positions.