Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montclair, NJ

Liberate Ideas, Inc announces Major Partnership with MD Logic Health

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liberate Ideas, Inc. (“Liberate”), a leading digital education and patient engagement company advancing the connection of patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) and MD Logic Health (“MD Logic “) a USA creator of HCP recommended nutraceuticals, today announced the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness partnership which will enhance the patient HCP experience. This partnership supports our mutual mission to provide our growing communities with easy one step access to knowledge, resources and products for patients and providers nationwide.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Montclair, NJ
Health
Montclair, NJ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Nutrition Supplements#Major Partnership#Prweb#Md Logic#Usa#Hcp#Md Logic Product#Liberates#Liberate Ideas Inc#Liberate Ideas Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Energy Industrybizmagsb.com

Vine Energy Inc. announces strategic partnership with Project Canary

First Company in Haynesville to Certify 100% of Assets for Entry into RSG Markets. Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) (the “Company” or “Vine”) announced today the execution of an agreement with Project Canary, the standard for trusted Environmental, Social, and Governance data, in which Vine is expected to become the first in the Haynesville Basin to certify 100% of the company’s assets and gain access to certified, responsibly sourced gas (RSG) markets.
BusinessStamford Advocate

DSS, Inc. Hires Chief Medical Officer to Drive New Commercial Health Innovations

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public healthcare organizations, today announced that Dr. John M. Ciccone is the newly appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who will drive the growth and adoption of the company’s expanded commercial health IT offerings.
Businessaithority.com

AiThority Interview with Siva Namasivayam, CEO at Cohere Health

Hi Siva, please tell us about your role and the team/technology you handle at Cohere Health. I’m the CEO of Cohere Health. We are a digital healthcare technology company focused on helping health plans transform utilization management into truly collaborative care management, using next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.
HealthStamford Advocate

ReferWell and HealthMine Partner to Enhance Member Experience and Improve Outcomes

The combined solution solves health care’s “last mile” challenge to close more gaps in care. ReferWell, a health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with HealthMine, a technology-enabled member engagement and rewards company focused on empowering members to take the right actions to improve their health. Together, the two companies offer a seamless way to get more members to their appointments and close gaps in care.
BusinessStamford Advocate

ClearGage Strengthens Management Team And Appoints Strategic Board Advisors

Experienced lending industry experts reunite to propel rapid growth of ClearGage. ClearGage, a leader in healthcare payments technology and patient financing, announced today that it has appointed Mikel Sides to its executive leadership team and two additional industry veterans, Chris Forshay and Matthias Blume, to board advisory positions. Mikel Sides...
Scarsdale, NYStamford Advocate

QueBIT Consulting LLC and Fluence Technologies enter Strategic Partnership

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. QueBIT Consulting LLC and Fluence Technologies announced today that the companies have entered a strategic partnership that will bring QueBIT’s expertise in the design and delivery of financial consolidation, reporting and performance management solutions to customers looking to maximize the benefits of using Fluence’s superior financial close and consolidation platform.
BusinessStamford Advocate

RxBenefits Poised to Join Forces with Confidio, Creating A Leading Pharmacy Benefit Optimizer

Combined company will enable the organizations to further simplify increasingly complex and inefficient models for managing pharmacy benefits. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and TOWSON, Md. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. RxBenefits, a leading technology-enabled pharmacy benefits optimizer (PBO), today announced an agreement to acquire pharmacy benefits consulting firm, Confidio, pending regulatory approval. The...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Green Scientific Labs Announces Key Addition To Its Executive Team

Green Scientific Labs adds Scott Moore to its Business Development Team. Green Scientific Labs, a leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratory, recently announced the addition of Scott Moore to the Business Development Team. Moore will play a part in its nationwide rollout and ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading support and service to its existing and future customer base.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Jvion Launches Clinical AI on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

– Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its AI-powered prescriptive insights, powered by the Jvion CORE™, are now available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. – Innovaccer’s integration with Jvion’s clinical AI to help more than 37,000 providers go beyond risk prediction to prescriptive interventions, resulting...
BusinessStamford Advocate

BlackArch Partners Advises HK Solutions on its New Partnership with CenterOak Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. BlackArch Partners, LLC (“BlackArch”) is pleased to announce that HK Solutions Group (“HK Solutions” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, LLC, has been acquired by CenterOak Partners, LLC (“CenterOak”). HK Solutions, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, is a premier provider...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Cybersecurity XDR Innovator Cynet Expands Into North America with Appointments of Daniel Klein to Chief Business Officer and Mark Eaton to VP Sales

Autonomous breach protection leader Cynet plants Boston roots with new stateside hires. Cynet, the world’s first autonomous breach protection platform, announced today its expansion into the U.S. with the appointment of Daniel Klein to Chief Business Officer and Mark Eaton to VP of Sales, North America. The company’s North American headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Parkaze and HqO announce a partnership to improve tenant parking experience at commercial workplaces

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Parkaze, the parking software startup for residential and commercial real estate, and HqO, the premier end-to-end tenant experience provider for office buildings, have partnered to deliver a safe tenant parking experience for the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry. The integration of Parkaze’s platform with the HqOs Tenant Experience Platform brings together unparalleled parking management and enriched tenant experiences that enable CRE owners and operators to offer an omni-channel digital experience for tenants.
BusinessStamford Advocate

PCF Continues Growing Momentum with Maverick Insurance Partnership

PCF welcomes Kentucky-based agency Maverick Insurance into its growing network. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Maverick Insurance located in Louisville, Kentucky, with a second office in Pikeville, Kentucky. Founded in 2013, Maverick is a business insurance, personal insurance, and employee benefits agency. “Joining...
HealthStamford Advocate

Quench Launches a Complete Suite of Touchless, Bottleless Hydration Solutions for the Office

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. A first of its kind to be available in the United States and Canada, Quench’s new product line of touchless hydration solutions, dubbed the Quench Q-series, offers sensor-activated, touchless dispensing for health-conscious businesses. Quench Q-Series options produce quenchWATER+, which uses a proprietary 5-filter setup to add electrolytes and improve taste by removing sediments and contaminants. The result is crisp, clean, great-tasting electrolyte water.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Aragon Research Announces Special Report: Hot Vendors Part II for 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. In its second Hot Vendors report of the year, Aragon Research Inc. identifies emerging vendors in two markets: Computer Vision and Content Experience. Computer Vision. Computer vision is technology that uses artificial intelligence to intelligently recognize the content of an image or video....
BusinessStamford Advocate

Boulder iQ Names Larry Blankenship as Director, Helping Life Sciences Companies with Product Development

Boulder iQ has named Larry Blankenship director. Blankenship is a veteran medical device industry professional, with more than 30 years of experience in product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, strategic management and funding. Since 2007, he has served as an executive consultant to start-up companies in the medical device industry, helping them get products to market quickly and efficiently.
EconomyStamford Advocate

LeafHouse, iJoin® partner to deliver a personalized managed account solution with breakthrough pricing

The tech-fueled offering is poised to disrupt the retirement plan industry. LeafHouse Financial and LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), leaders in retirement plan technologies, are excited to announce a new advisor managed account offering that combines the power of LeafHouses’ FlexFiduciary™ and reallocateIT™ portfolio management technologies and iJoin’s goal-based, personalized participant experience. The technology-driven efficiency of this solution makes it possible to offer a long-sought personalized managed account program with 3(38) investment manager fiduciary coverage at a cost of as little as six basis points (not including investment expense).
Public Healthkptv.com

Legacy Health announces vaccination mandate for employees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Legacy Health announced on Wednesday that they require all their employees, providers, on-site contractors, and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30. If a person chooses not to get vaccinated they will be required to get tested regularly, continuously wear PPE and could be...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Array Announces Merger with The Gnoêsis Group, Adding Contract Legal Staffing and Recruiting Services

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Array, an industry-leading litigation support partner, announced today it has merged with The Gnoêsis Group. The combined company will operate under Array’s existing name, branding and website. The merger strengthens Array’s position as an industry-leading, comprehensive solution for legal departments and law firms –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy