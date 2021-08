LSU added to its 2022 recruiting class Thursday evening with three-star tight end Mason Taylor out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “It’s just the whole program and the history of them winning,” Taylor said in an interview with 247.”The coaching staff is also on me 24/7. I love the fans and the campus. I love the atmosphere and the stadium. It’s just a great all around school and it feels like the place to be for the next few years.”