Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bensalem Township, PA

All Employees Accounted For After Tornado Hits Bensalem Car Dealership, Official Says

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObbUG_0bCFCSYr00

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — All employees at the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership have been accounted for after a suspected tornado hit the building Thursday, according to officials.

Bill Rollin, the director for emergency alerts for Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties tells CBS3 a mass casualty incident was “declared by Bucks County, crews from across Bensalem Township are currently on scene.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnsrD_0bCFCSYr00

(Credit: Xavier Crisden)

According to Rollin, a mass casualty incident is defined as “any incident where 3 or more people are injured.” The county gave the incident a number 3, which means there could be between three and 20 people impacted.

Officials say four people from the business were injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mavc4_0bCFCSYr00

(Credit: Xavier Crisden)

According to Rollin, all the dealership employees have been accounted for. Adrian Ramos wasn’t in the building at the time of the storm, but he was supposed to be

“I’m a lot attendant here. My buddy had to switch shifts with me,” he tells CBS3. “He had a game or something that came up, so I had to switch with him.”

Ramos went to the site in order to check on his coworkers.

The dealership is near Trevose, where the fire company tweeted pictures of the scene.

The building contains between four and five different dealerships. Rollin says the service center was the hardest hit.

“Thank God everyone is safe and everyone made it out,” Ramos says.

The damage comes after severe weather pummeled the region Thursday evening. The National Weather Service will confirm the tornado and other information after surveying the site.

Comments / 0

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trevose, PA
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Bensalem Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Car Dealership#Dealerships#Extreme Weather#Buick#Gmc Dealership#Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
Related
Hopewell, NJhopewelltwp.org

A Tornado Hit Hopewell Township!

On Thursday, July 29, an EF2 tornado came roaring through the area at about 7pm. An EF2 tornado packs winds of 111-135 miles per hour and can cause large trees to uproot, roofs to rip off, and cars to lift off the ground. Torrential rain accompanied the wind. While there was widespread tree loss and damage in the northwest section of the township, and a long loss of power, there were fortunately no casualties. Homes and vehicles mostly made it through the storm with only minor damage.
Bucks County, PAphl17.com

NWS Confirms 9 Tornadoes, Short of Daily Record

Major cleanup is still underway across the region after severe weather hit the area Thursday July 29, 2021. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed nine tornadoes touched down last week in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Bucks county is dealing with most of the damage after an EF-3 twister...
Environmentmyrtlebeachonline.com

Tornado may have revealed location of missing Pennsylvania woman, police say

A tornado may have revealed the location of a missing woman remembered as a beloved counselor for a Pennsylvania after-school program, officials said. Cassandra “Casey” Johnston, 26, went missing July 10 after her family said said she never returned home from a trip to Philadelphia, according to the Lower Southampton Township Police Department. Lower Southampton is about 21 miles northeast of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WDBO

Dangerous tornado rips through Philadelphia region

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in eastern Pennsylvania declared a mass casualty incident after at least one tornado hit an auto dealership in Bucks County, authorities said Thursday. The twister hit the Faulkner Buick GMC dealership in Bensalem Township northeast of Philadelphia, KYW reported. All of the employees at the...
Bucks County, PAfox29.com

Officials: 6 hurt during tornado, severe storms in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Officials in Bensalem say at least six people were hurt when a tornado ripped through Bucks County on Thursday night leaving a wake of destruction that includes a decimated car dealership and several destroyed homes. Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety Fred Harran added one additional...
Environmentroblawnews.com

Tornado hits county

The National Weather Service has confirmed that storm damage in southeatern Crawford County was indeed the result of a tornado. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy