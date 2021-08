This will be a full analysis of Jalen Suggs which will incorporate stats and film to showcase the young prospect’s abilities. I briefly covered Jalen Suggs, along with the other presumptive top 5 prospects in the draft, back in May — before we found out that the Raptors would be picking fourth overall. My excerpt on Suggs was also turned into a video that you should check out, narrated by the people’s champ: Samson Folk.