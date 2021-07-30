Mexico vs. Canada live stream, Gold Cup Semifinals, TV channel, start time, how to watch

Mexico will meet Canada in the Gold Cup Semifinals on Thursday night from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Mexico is coming off a 3-0 win over Honduras to reach the semifinals and will be looking to advance to the final and repeat as champions. As for Canada, they knocked off Costa Rica with a 2-0 win which will give them some confidence but will need to have a mistake-free match if they want to knock off Mexico.

Can Mexico advance to their second final in as many years? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup action tonight.

Mexico vs. Canada

When: Thursday, July 29

Thursday, July 29 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV: FS1, TUDN, Univision

Gold Cup Semifinals Lineups

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Talavera; Rodriguez, Moreno, Salcedo, Gallardo; Dos Santos, Alvarez, Gutierrez; Pineda, Funes Mori, Corona

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Miller, Vitoria, Johnston; Laryea, Osorio, Eustaquio, Buchanan; Hoilett; Cavallini, Akindele

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET. More information is available at SportsbookWire.

Mexico (-185) vs. Canada (+475)

Draw: +280

