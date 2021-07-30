Cancel
Mexico vs. Canada live stream, Gold Cup Semifinals, TV channel, start time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Mexico will meet Canada in the Gold Cup Semifinals on Thursday night from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Mexico is coming off a 3-0 win over Honduras to reach the semifinals and will be looking to advance to the final and repeat as champions. As for Canada, they knocked off Costa Rica with a 2-0 win which will give them some confidence but will need to have a mistake-free match if they want to knock off Mexico.

Can Mexico advance to their second final in as many years? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup action tonight.

Mexico vs. Canada

  • When: Thursday, July 29
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1, TUDN, Univision
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Gold Cup Semifinals Lineups

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Talavera; Rodriguez, Moreno, Salcedo, Gallardo; Dos Santos, Alvarez, Gutierrez; Pineda, Funes Mori, Corona

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Miller, Vitoria, Johnston; Laryea, Osorio, Eustaquio, Buchanan; Hoilett; Cavallini, Akindele

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET. More information is available at SportsbookWire.

Mexico (-185) vs. Canada (+475)

Draw: +280

Want some action on Soccer? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

