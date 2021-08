Americans maintained their relatively upbeat attitude in July, according to a survey released Tuesday, bucking expectations for a decline as the US economy recovers from the Covid-19 crisis. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 129.1 this month from 128.9 in June, despite expectations among analysts that it would decline by about five points. That was the highest level for the index since February, fueled by positive views of the current economic situation. while consumers also maintained their relatively optimistic outlook for the future, according to the report. "Consumers' appraisal of present-day conditions held steady, suggesting economic growth in (the third quarter) is off to a strong start," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement.