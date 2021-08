OK if you've every ugly-cried to a Nicholas Sparks movie or read one of his novels in the span of a day then you will love what is about to happen in Manasquan!. Author Nicholas Sparks, best known for "The Notebook" and "A Walk To Remember," *sniff, sniff* will be holding an author event and you can be there! It will be presented by Booktowne at the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan on Sept. 28th. Hear from the author himself about his muse and method for our favorite stories.