US President Joe Biden is no longer making a secret of his anger against Republican governors. In a speech on Tuesday, he specifically called on the Republican governors of Florida and Texas to either help him fight the pandemic or “lead the way.” Biden noted that the two states are responsible for a third of new corona cases. Texas and Florida are among seven Republican-led states that don’t allow employers to require their employees to be vaccinated or wear protective masks. Low vaccination rates, high number of new cases, overcrowding in intensive care units and many deaths are closely linked from a White House perspective and they are concentrated in politically conservative regions.