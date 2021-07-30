Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Amazon’s Q2 top line falls short of estimates

By Mark Solomon
freightwaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. fell short of median revenue estimates in the second quarter as more Americans got vaccinated, returned to stores and generally spent less time shopping on their devices. The world’s largest e-tailer reported diluted earnings per share of $15.12, handily beating the median estimate of $12.22, the company said...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Shares#Seattle#Vaccinations#Amazon Com Inc#Americans#Amzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Amazon Stock Forecast: Why I Still Have A $3,700 Price Target For Amazon

The Amazon stock forecast was written by Motek Moyen Research Seeking Alpha’s #1 Writer on Long Ideas and #2 in Technology – Senior Analyst at I Know First. Amazon’s Q2 report on July 30 did not beat Wall Street’s revenue estimate. The stock price dropped by -7.57%. Q2 revenue was...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

CVS Health Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Sees FY21 Result Above Market

(RTTNews) - Health solutions company CVS Health Corp. (CVS), on Wednesday, recorded second-quarter profit above estimates and the company once again raised its full year outlook. Quarterly revenues rose 11.1% year-on-year driven by growth across all segments. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.42 compared to $2.64, prior year. On...
Financial ReportsForexTV.com

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Posted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

BLKB - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.8%. The bottom line decreased 3.5% year over year. Total revenues dropped 1.1% year over year to $229.4 million but surpassed the consensus mark by 1.5%. Quarter in Detail.
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Fleetcor reports ‘record retention and sales’ for Q2

Global commercial fuel card and business payments company Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) on Wednesday reported total revenue for the second quarter grew 27% year-over-year to $667 million. Net income increased by 24% year-over-year, totaling $196 million in the second quarter. After slightly lower earnings in the first quarter, Fleetcor’s...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Under Armour Q2 sales, earnings top estimates; raises outlook

Under Armour reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and earnings as shoppers returned to its stores. The athletic apparel company reported a profit of $59.2 in the quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $182.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, Under Armour earned $0.24 per share, crushing analysts’ estimates of $0.6 per share.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Leidos Stock Falls On Missing Q2 EPS Estimates, Reiterates FY21 Guidance

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18.3% year-on-year to $3.45 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.38 billion. Revenue grew 16% organically. The most significant revenue contributors were the increase in veterans' disability examinations after the pause from the pandemic and the start-up of the...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Lyft Q2 Loss Narrows, Adj. EPS Tops Street Estimates

(RTTNews) - California-based ride-hailing service Lyft Inc (LYFT) Tuesday reported better-than-expected second quarter results primarily reflecting improved booking status as the pandemic rules eased. The company narrowed its loss and both earnings and revenue managed to beat estimates. The net loss for the company was $251.91 million or $0.76 per...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Glatfelter Q2 Result Tops Estimates

Glatfelter Corp (NYSE: GLT) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year, to $244.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $242 million. Composite fibers sales rose 15.9% Y/Y, Airlaid materials sales gained 9.9%. Gross profit increased 10.9% Y/Y to $35.6 million. The operating margin was 3.3%, and operating income for...
Economyfreightwaves.com

Was Amazon a Q2 disappointment? — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG. Amazon’s record Q2...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Gartner (IT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, View Up

IT - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.24 beat the consensus mark by 28.7% and increased 86.7% year over year. Revenues of $1.17 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.1% and improved 20% year over year on a reported basis and 15.9% on a foreign currency-neutral basis.
Financial ReportsSeattle Times

Alibaba: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6.99 billion. The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.
Marketsnewhope.com

Amazon’s brick-and-mortar sales rebound in Q2

Amazon saw physical-store sales bounce back from a double-digit drop to a double-digit gain in reporting strong overall sales and earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, net sales totaled $113.08 billion, up 27% from $88.91 billion a year earlier, Amazon said yesterday after the market close. Excluding a $2.5 billion positive impact from year-over-year foreign exchange rate changes, net sales grew 24%, the Seattle-based company noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy