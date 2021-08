TOKYO (AP) — Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic dominated the men’s pair in Olympic rowing to win a race they led from start to finish. The Croatians were the heavy favorites. They won double sculls at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and then switched boat disciplines and won world championship titles before claiming another Olympic gold medal. They are the first men to win Olympic gold in both double sculls and the sweep pairs. The biggest upsets came in singles sculls. Defending women's Olympic champion Sanita Puspure of Ireland and men's favorite Oliver Zeidler of Germany both didn't qualify for Friday's final.