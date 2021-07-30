Cancel
NBA-Pistons select Oklahoma State’s Cunningham with No. 1 pick in draft

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the top pick of the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday, giving Detroit an NBA-ready, dynamic 6-foot-8 point guard. Cunningham, 19, was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after his season with the Cowboys and joins a young Pistons...

