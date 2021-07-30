Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

New Zealand introduces bill to outlaw LGBT conversion therapy

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand introduced on Friday legislation that proposes up to five years in prison for practices intended to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, known as LGBT conversion therapy. The proposed measures were aimed at ending such practices, which do not work, are...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Corrective Rape#Reuters#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
World
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Society
Related
Topeka, KSWIBW

Sen. Marshall helps introduce bill to require government disclosure of Big Tech censorship conversations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has helped to introduce legislation that would require the government to disclose conversations with Big Tech about censorship. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to introduce the Disclose Government Censorship Act, which will attempt to end the government-directed speech suppression and viewpoint censorship as the White House routinely urges Big Tech to remove the speech of residents that it deems inaccurate or unhelpful.
US News and World Report

Bill Would Ban Discredited Conversion Therapy in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia's capital city have introduced a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council liaison to the city’s LGBTQ Working Group, introduced the bill on Monday. Conversion therapy is...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A needed ban on conversion therapy for kids

Gov. Tim Walz issued his 25th executive order of 2021 (his 171st overall) to bar the practice of conversion therapy on children in Minnesota. Conversion therapy, sometimes called reparative therapy, seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people in service of a worldview that says everyone can and should be made straight.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Andrew Schneider: Banning conversion therapy right move (Opinion)

The city of Charleston has long been a leader in advancing equality for LGBTQ people. Our city was the first in the entire state to adopt a local fairness law — a law which bans discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing and public spaces. Charleston adopted that law back...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Half of states now restrict conversion therapy for LGBTQ kids

Half of the states and the District of Columbia now restrict so-called conversion therapy for minors after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed an executive order aimed at protecting LGBTQ youth from the practice last week. The Minnesota order comes nearly eight years after New Jersey and California implemented the...
Missouri Statekcur.org

Two Missouri Cities Reach Different Outcomes On Conversion Therapy

Therapy conversion is the controversial practice of using psychological or spiritual counseling to assist a person in overcoming gender dysphoria. We ask leaders from North Kansas City and Independence what spurred the introduction of these bills and how each city council's decision will affect their residents.
Refinery29

Conversion Therapy Hurts People. So Why Is It Still Around?

Undaunted by drizzle, a friendly young man in a black T-shirt with ‘Love’ written across it in bold white letters approaches strangers outside the stores occupying anywhere-USA strip mall. Would they like to pray with him? He is Jeffrey McCall, the founder of a movement called Freedom March, seen in the opening scenes of Kristine Stolakis’ debut feature documentary, Pray Away, which is now streaming on Netflix.
Societyplanettransgender.com

“Pray Away” exposes the lies of the conversion therapy movement

Trigger warning Netflix documentary “Pray Way” begins with an “ex-trans” evangelist corrupting shoppers as they leave a supermarket. It is a very disturbing start to the film “Pray Away”. When American documentarian Kristine Stolakis set out to make her debut feature film, she knew she wanted to shine a light...
Paste Magazine

Conversion Therapy Doc Pray Away Merely Offers Its Thoughts and Prayers

Despite featuring no murders, no financial scheming and no lurid kidnappings, Pray Away is a misguided true crime documentary. Director Kristine Stolakis’ look at Christian gay conversion therapy, AKA the “pray away the gay” movement, through interviews with those that once led the charge is a painful behind-the-scenes look at one of the cruelest endeavors undertaken by institutionalized homophobia. Increasingly banned around the world, the tortuous psychological process attacks the mind with religious doctrine like Walter Freeman attacked mens’ prefrontal cortices with ice picks and the U.K. government attacked Alan Turing’s hormones with diethylstilbestrol. Pray Away lays bare the evil, the self-loathing people behind it and—to a lesser extent—those who’ve survived it, while all too briefly nodding towards the powerful and inextricable ties between Christianity, capitalism and the ever-radicalizing political right that keep it alive. There is value in the hindsight found in the film, but it’s more often an off-putting test of our empathetic limits filmed as incuriously as possible.
Charleston, WVWTRF

West Virginia city OKs ordinance banning conversion therapy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a proposal to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Charleston became the first city in West Virginia to enact such an ordinance Monday night. The ban had been introduced by Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a council...
Congress & Courtswesb.com

Thompson Introduces Orphaned Well Bill

Funds to plug so-called “orphan” wells in Pennsylvania and other states would be provided by a bill introduced by Congressman Glenn G.T. Thompson. The “Plugging Orphaned Wells and Environmental Restoration” or POWER act, which is co-sponsored by California Democrat Salud Carbajal (sah-LOOD car-ba-HALL), would authorize $2 billion over five years for “environmental restoration and reclamation of orphaned wells on state, private, and tribal lands.”
PoliticsBBC

Government accused of 'burying' conversion therapy report

Research into people's experiences of so-called conversion therapy in the UK has been buried, campaigners say. A report - commissioned over two years ago - hit minsters' desks last December, the BBC has discovered, but has yet to appear. Boris Johnson has promised to ban what he called the "abhorrent"...
Telegraph

Miller introduces pro-life bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, on Wednesday co-introduced the Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2021. The bill would prohibit federal funds from going to any institution of higher learning that hosts or is affiliated with a student-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortion to students of the institution or to employees of the institution or site.
St. Louis American

Bush introduces “unhoused Bill of Rights”

Cori Bush remembers being unhoused as a young mother. “I didn’t have a stable place to cook a meal, or shower, wash my clothes, safely rest, or make formula for my newborn,” she said in a press conference Wednesday. “I lived in a constant state of anxiety. I never imagined I would become unhoused. The feeling that it could happen again has stayed with me even until this day.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TIME

‘Our Opponents Are Getting Desperate.’ Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David on the Ongoing Fight for LGBTQ Rights

Alphonso David has been busy. The civil rights attorney became the eighth leader of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the world’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, just six months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S. Over the past two years, he’s found himself mobilizing for a presidential election, pivoting to the constraints of remote work and responding to a global reckoning on race and racial justice. In 2021 alone, he’s faced a spree of anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures, and has led the powerful lobbying group in new directions to address attacks on trans rights.
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Repeal RFS

(NAFB) – The National Corn Growers Association strongly opposes a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate this week, referred to as the Corn Ethanol Mandate Elimination Act. NCGA says the legislation would remove the implied conventional biofuel blending requirement from the Renewable Fuel Standard. NCGA President John Linder states, “This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy