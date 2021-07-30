New Zealand introduces bill to outlaw LGBT conversion therapy

Despite featuring no murders, no financial scheming and no lurid kidnappings, Pray Away is a misguided true crime documentary. Director Kristine Stolakis’ look at Christian gay conversion therapy, AKA the “pray away the gay” movement, through interviews with those that once led the charge is a painful behind-the-scenes look at one of the cruelest endeavors undertaken by institutionalized homophobia. Increasingly banned around the world, the tortuous psychological process attacks the mind with religious doctrine like Walter Freeman attacked mens’ prefrontal cortices with ice picks and the U.K. government attacked Alan Turing’s hormones with diethylstilbestrol. Pray Away lays bare the evil, the self-loathing people behind it and—to a lesser extent—those who’ve survived it, while all too briefly nodding towards the powerful and inextricable ties between Christianity, capitalism and the ever-radicalizing political right that keep it alive. There is value in the hindsight found in the film, but it’s more often an off-putting test of our empathetic limits filmed as incuriously as possible.