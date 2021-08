GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – A woman from Perkins in Delta County has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated – Causing Death after an incident earlier this month. According to the Gladstone Public Safety Department, the body of McCoy Green from Gladstone was found just before 3:30 a.m. on July 11, 2021 along M-35 near North Bluff Drive. When Public Safety officers arrived, they said Green had already passed away.