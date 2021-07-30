Kenneth E. Lindsley
Kenneth E. Lindsley, 91, of Newington, passed quietly Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jennie S. Lindsley. Kenneth was born in Oneonta, N.Y. on May 11, 1930 the son of the late Gerald and Alice (Powers) Lindsley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and proudly served during the Korean Conflict and honorably discharged in 1954. He had retired from Pratt & Whitney as an inspector in quality control.www.bristolpress.com
Comments / 0