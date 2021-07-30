Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newington, CT

Kenneth E. Lindsley

Bristol Press
 5 days ago

Kenneth E. Lindsley, 91, of Newington, passed quietly Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jennie S. Lindsley. Kenneth was born in Oneonta, N.Y. on May 11, 1930 the son of the late Gerald and Alice (Powers) Lindsley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and proudly served during the Korean Conflict and honorably discharged in 1954. He had retired from Pratt & Whitney as an inspector in quality control.

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Newington, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Hartford Hospital#The U S Navy#The Korean Conflict#Pratt Whitney#The Church Of St Matthew#Church Ave#Navy Funeral Honors#Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy