Marysville barber shop hosting eighth annual back-to-school event

Uppercut Barber Shop hosted a back to school event in 2017 in Marysville. Courtesy of Maria Mitchell

The Uppercut Barber Shop is now taking donations for its eighth annual back to school event taking place next month at the Marysville location.

The event did not take place last year due to COVID-19 and returns on Aug. 8 at 305 Third St., starting at 9 a.m. The event will include free haircuts for kids, a school supply giveaway and a free barbecue lunch for kids in need, according to cosmetologist Maria Mitchell.

Supplies can be dropped off at any of Uppercut’s five locations in the area (Marysville, Yuba-Sutter Marketplace, Wheatland, Rocklin and Chico).

The event is held annually in August before the school year begins. Those who wish to donate can message Mitchell on Facebook.