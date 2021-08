Miller went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Nationals. Miller went 0-for-2 in the first game, but he made his presence felt in the eighth inning of the nightcap in a big way. His extra-inning grand slam off reliever Sam Clay lifted the Phillies to a huge win. and it also allowed Miller to reach double-digit homers for the second time in the last three seasons and for the fifth time in his career. The infielder is hitting .235 with a .764 OPS on the year.