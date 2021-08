The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their road trip on a positive note by slugging their way to a 13-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks to take the series at Chase Field. They were led by four hits from AJ Pollock and Justin Turner’s four RBI, both of which were game-highs. Pollock’s first hit wound up leading to big second inning as it was followed by Austin Barnes and Billy McKinney drawing walks to load the bases with nobody out.