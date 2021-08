A south Salina store is checking its register keys to make sure all are accounted for after someone opened a register and took $1,700 worth of $20 bills Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that at approximately 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, a subject went to the register in the electronics department at Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth Street, and removed 85 $20 bills. The entry into the register was not forced, he said.