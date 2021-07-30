Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Bail denied for Williamsport man facing felony charges over inappropriate contact with a minor

By Brett Crossley
Williamsport, Pa. — During an interview with State Police, a man made several statements, “regarding his life and how this mistake has ruined it,” according to a report. Trooper Matthew Miller of Montoursville PSP said the statements were made after authorities removed David Sewell, 39, of Williamsport, along with an unidentified juvenile female, from a room at 2019 E Third Street on July 24.

