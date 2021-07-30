Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons grab Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York. The 6-foot-8 point guard was an Associated Press first-team All-American as a freshman with the Cowboys. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Oklahoma State. G League preps-to-pros teenager Jalen Green went to Houston with the No. 2 pick, followed by Southern California freshman big man Evan Mobley. The first surprise was Florida State freshman forward Scottie Barnes jumping to No. 4 with Toronto.

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Cowboys#The Detroit Pistons#Oklahoma State#Associated Press#All American#G League#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Pistons finalizing NBA Draft Day trade with Hornets — but it’s not for Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons did exactly what everyone expected on Thursday when they selected Cade Cunningham as the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite there being no surprises with their top selection, the Pistons have been quite active on draft day. As a matter of fact, they are reportedly on the brink of pulling off a trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving a couple of second-round picks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Should Olynyk or Stewart be in the starting lineup?

The Detroit Pistons have made some key additions this offseason, including forward/center Kelly Olynyk, who signed for 3 years/$37 million the first day of free agency. I think Olynyk was a great signing for a number of reasons, namely that he can spread the floor, provides an additional scoring option and is on a low-cost contract whose third year is not guaranteed.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter Says Toronto Raptors Had A 'Muggsy Bogues' Rule: "When You Dribble The Ball And You Don't See Muggsy Bogues, You Probably Should Pick It Up Because He's Behind You And About To Steal It"

Vince Carter's time in Toronto is remembered in a myriad of different ways. But one of the players he got to play with during his time there with was Muggsy Bogues. Bogues is one of the most fondly remembered players in NBA history. At a diminutive 5'3, Bogues is one of the smallest players in NBA history. But despite his size, Bogues was able to find success in the NBA as a point guard.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly waiving two players

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have made a pair of roster moves. Charania is reporting that the Pistons are waiving G Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis. The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andre Drummond sparks Heat free agency rumors with surprise move

Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it looks like he’s exploring his options–which might include the Miami Heat. Of course with free agency nearing, any action that players take will be put under the microscope and analyzed. Such is the case for Drummond, who was spotted in Miami just a day before the August 2 start of free agency.
NBABleacher Report

Bulls News: Alex Caruso Joins Lonzo Ball in CHI on 4-Year, $37M Contract

Alex Caruso has agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 6'4" guard continued to be a valuable member of the Los Angeles Lakers rotation in 2020-21. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.0 minutes on the floor. He also shot 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Be The Next Player To Join The Lakers

Kevin Love could be living his last days as a Cleveland Cavalier. The talented big man can still be a valuable piece for a contender team. The Cavs are entering a rebuilding process, and Love doesn't fit their plans. Given his hefty contract, it's likely that the Cavs buy out...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Damian Lillard had jokes after Carmelo Anthony left Blazers for Lakers (Photo)

As the now Laker, Carmelo Anthony bids his farewell to Portland via Instagram. But Damian Lillard comes with a little shade in the comment section. The news made waves across the internet as Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers became Carmelo Anthony of the Los Angeles Lakers. The reviews were mixed (per usual), but nonetheless, it remained a topic of conversation flowing into Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy