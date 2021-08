FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Following last year’s pandemic pause, organizers of upcoming festivals in Fremont and San Jose are gearing up amid rising concerns about the Delta variant. Last year, the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest went virtual and the Fremont Festival of the Arts was canceled all together. This year, they’re coming back, but with some changes. The Fremont Festival of the Arts is one of the largest outdoor festivals west of the Mississippi, relying heavily on all types of vendors to draw a crowd of close to half a million people over two days. In previous years, the vendors offered everything...