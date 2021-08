Dzingel Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday. Dzingel appeared in 40 games split between the Hurricanes and Senators last season, picking up 13 points while averaging 12:42 of ice time per contest. The 29-year-old forward will likely have a larger role with Arizona in 2021-22, but the Coyotes are poised to be one of the worst teams in the NHL and have struggled to score for years, so Dzingel could be hard-pressed to surpass the 30-point mark next season.