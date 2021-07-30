Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

He's an American (and Tennessean) now

Oak Ridger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI first met my wife, an American, in 2014 on a computer game. After months of talking, texting and video chats, we decided it was time to meet in person. I traveled to the United States and spent two weeks with her and her son and knew I had found someone special. The two weeks went so well a few months later she decided to visit the United Kingdom to spend time with me in Wales and meet my family. During her trip to Wales I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me (she said yes).

www.oakridger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessean#Relationship Advice#American#Uscis#Ged#European#Covid#Weatherford Mortuary
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
Middle EastPosted by
NBC News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon marks 1 year since devastating blast

BEIRUT — A year after an explosion pulverized the port of Beirut, there are still days that Aline Kamakian has to ask herself whether she is really alive. How could she be, her logic goes, when a year ago to the day one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history tore through her restaurant in the capital of Lebanon —a wildly diverse city that is a melting pot of different religions, sects and nationalities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy