He's an American (and Tennessean) now

I first met my wife, an American, in 2014 on a computer game. After months of talking, texting and video chats, we decided it was time to meet in person. I traveled to the United States and spent two weeks with her and her son and knew I had found someone special. The two weeks went so well a few months later she decided to visit the United Kingdom to spend time with me in Wales and meet my family. During her trip to Wales I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me (she said yes).