Free Webinar: Turn Raw Data into Actionable Data with RFID and Traceability

Times Union
 5 days ago

FLORENCE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Balluff hosts a FREE, 30-minute live webinar where attendees will learn the importance of using a good data software and how a quality data solutions partner can provide the strategies needed to improve quality and efficiency. Includes real-world examples. Date: Aug. 5, 2021. Time:...

www.timesunion.com

cpapracticeadvisor.com

See the Data, Be the Data

Bring up “data” or “analytics,” and you might start to see eyes glaze over. But more and more industries are recognizing the power of data. For example, the Oakland Athletics showed just how powerful data could be when they used analytics to evaluate underutilized players. With these analytics, the team made its way to the playoffs while working on a small budget, and the game was forever changed.
Agriculturevtcng.com

Free webinar series on tap for sugarmakers

A free webinar series offered through University of Vermont Extension covers a broad array of topics of interest to maple producers from maple production and forestry practices to business management. Online sessions will be held from late July to October. Presenters will include Abby van den Berg, a plant physiologist;...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Harnessing Big Data: 3 Best Free Conferences To Attend This Year

Learn how alternative data can be used for your business’ benefits. Big data has been the backbone of the modern economy for a while now. Businesses use traditional and alternative data to make more effective decisions, gain a competitive edge, or even base their whole business models on data gathering. However, with the technologies in this area developing extremely fast, those involved with data management, analytics or engineering, need to constantly update their knowledge to stay on top of the field. There’s no better way to do that than attending specialized events.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Why unstructured data is the future of data management

Enterprises are increasingly relying on unstructured data for regulatory, analytic, and decision-making purposes. Unstructured data will power analytics, machine learning, and business intelligence. According to the latest figures from research firm ITC, the volume of unstructured data is set to grow from 33 zettabytes in 2018 to 175 zettabytes, or...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Data Densification in Tableau

All you will ever need to understand data densification in Tableau. Let’s start with a few important questions. Why will I ever need to know data densification in Tableau?. Well, if you ever build a dashboard where you want to show any type of curved path like flight paths on a map, Sankey diagrams, radial charts, etc. you would need data densification.
Softwaretechwire.net

Awesome On-Demand Webinar Alert: Watch us lose Microsoft 365 Data!

It could be a malicious attack. It could be a silly user error. It could be a critical file deleted by mistake. It could be an unchecked box in the administrative settings of Microsoft 365. Without a solution to back-up and restore Microsoft 365 data, your organization may be at...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Latest big data developments in the realm of data lakehouse

I recently wrote a post about the concept of the data lakehouse, which in some ways, brings components of what I outlined in the my rant about databases and what I wanted to see in a new database system. In this post, I am going to make an attempt to describe a roll-up of some recent big data developments that you should be aware of.
Softwaremssqltips.com

What are Data Flows in Azure Data Factory?

Azure Data Factory is a managed serverless data integration service of the Azure Data Platform. By building pipelines, you can transfer and manipulate data from a variety of data sources. In this tip, we’ll introduce you to the concept of data flows. What are they, and when should you use them?
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Straive Data Platform derives actionable insights out of unstructured datasets

Straive launched Straive Data Platform (SDP). SDP is an end-to-end data management platform focused on unstructured data solutions. With its cloud-native and microservices-based architecture, SDP extracts and enriches data from any unstructured source and enables enterprises to harness the power of all data. SDP benefits companies with a faster time to market, better data coverage and provides consistent quality with a scalable solution and a distinctive capability to work with unstructured data.
Educationmartechseries.com

Alation Supports Next Generation of Data Enthusiasts, Provides Free Software & Training Tailored to Academic Institutions to Empower Students with Data and Analytics Skills

After successful pilot with University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, call for applications opens globally. Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, announced a new philanthropic initiative, The Data Intelligence Project. As part of this initiative Alation provides its platform, free of charge, to academic institutions to nurture the next generation of data enthusiasts. Using Alation, undergraduate and graduate students complete their coursework and conduct data-based research, such as analyzing different datasets regarding aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first participant in the project, which launched in Summer 2020, was the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).
Sciencearxiv.org

ArchaeoDAL: A Data Lake for Archaeological Data Management and Analytics

With new emerging technologies, such as satellites and drones, archaeologists collect data over large areas. However, it becomes difficult to process such data in time. Archaeological data also have many different formats (images, texts, sensor data) and can be structured, semi-structured and unstructured. Such variety makes data difficult to collect, store, manage, search and analyze effectively. A few approaches have been proposed, but none of them covers the full data lifecycle nor provides an efficient data management system. Hence, we propose the use of a data lake to provide centralized data stores to host heterogeneous data, as well as tools for data quality checking, cleaning, transformation, and analysis. In this paper, we propose a generic, flexible and complete data lake architecture. Our metadata management system exploits goldMEDAL, which is the most complete metadata model currently available. Finally, we detail the concrete implementation of this architecture dedicated to an archaeological project.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Telefónica Tech and C2RO join forces to offer a new AI video analytics solution that transforms the physical world into actionable data

Telefónica Tech includes the C2RO PERCEIVE™ solution in its portfolio to complement the space analytics proposal and help companies improve customer experience and resource optimisation. C2RO PERCEIVE™ provides real-time analysis of visitor and customer footfall, socio-demographic analysis, dwell times, demographically sorted tours, queue measurement and attraction to points of interest...
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Study finds bundling RFID with electronic data interchange increases hospital efficiency, reduces expenses

The National Academy of Medicine estimated the U.S. healthcare system wastes an average of $765 billion per year on misplaced or expired supplies. Research published in Production and Operations Management “The Joint Use of RFID and EDI: Implications for Hospital Performance,” which included authors Kang Bok Lee, EBSCO Associate Professor of Business Analytics at the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University, and Harbert College alum Randy V. Bradley, who is currently Associate Professor in Supply Chain Management at the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, reveals a key strategy for hospitals to track equipment and supplies and increase performance, while reducing personnel expenses and readmission rates.
Technologymediapost.com

Comscore Enables Cookie-Free Audience Targeting Via 1st-Party Data

Comscore, which established itself as one of the ad industry's major media audience-measurement services based on an opt-in panel of consumers, this morning announced a new "cookie-free" audience-targeting capability enabling marketers to utilize their own "first-party" consumer data. The new service, part of Comscore's "Predictive Audiences" platform, is a collaboration...
Softwaremediapost.com

Comscore To Integrate First-Party Data Into Its Cookie-Free Solution

Comscore announced that it will begin incorporating first-party data into its cookie-free audience targeting solution, Predictive Audiences. The capability was developed in conjunction with Experian, InfoSum and LiveRamp. The collaboration with matching and clean-room providers will make the solution the only one offering advertisers the ability to use their first-party...
Engineeringsme.org

Using AI, ML to turn data into greenbacks at Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ AI journey started in 2019 at a South Carolina facility producing large diesel engines for use in generator sets, naval and marine applications and military vehicles. Upon completion of the assembly process, each engine is subjected to rigorous testing. During this testing process, subtle indications of a...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Proptech revolution grows as landlords turn to big data to manage properties

The proptech revolution is accelerating as building operators turn to big data to monitor everything from tenant relations to their properties’ energy use. “Companies are making every piece of information available to every single person in the organization,” Anita Kramer, senior vice president at the Urban Land Institute Center for Capital Markets and Real Estate, said in an interview. “That’s powerful.”

