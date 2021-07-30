Research, wellness inform design of new fire station
Firefighters working out of Burnsville Fire Station 1 aren’t used to some of the creature comforts they’ll get at the $18.6 million station being built to replace it. Each living unit will have its own bathroom. Noise-insulated walls will keep the sound of snoring from traveling a couple of rooms over. A selective alarm system will alert only those needed on a fire or ambulance call without waking the whole place.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0