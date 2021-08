Cash used to be king, and now market capitalization is. That’s one of the reasons that the biggest players in the semiconductor arena are snapping up competitors, startups, and suppliers in adjacent chip markets at an increasing pace and with very large bags of “money.” Stock isn’t quite bitcoin, which doesn’t have an initial cap like dollar, euro, renminbi, or yen, but it rises and falls like bitcoin, is not a real currency either, and it can be almost as ephemeral. You might as well spend it while you got it, and companies that are being acquired might as well take it as it is being offered.