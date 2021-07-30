Bluegrass Skies: Saturn at opposition

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...