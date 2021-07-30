Cancel
Astronomy

Bluegrass Skies: Saturn at opposition

By Dan Price Guest columnist
The State-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturn reaches opposition on Aug. 2. Opposition is the point in a planet’s orbit when it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun. The same thing happens once a month with the moon. When the moon is full, it is at opposition. Opposition is also the...

www.state-journal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Orbiter#Space Science#Earth#Bluegrass#Saturnian#Titan#Nasa
