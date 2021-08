One of the overarching themes for Data Science at Doma is generalizability. This is very important for the successful implementation of our machine learning models in our products due to the wide variety of sources of our data as well as supporting quick onboarding of new customers (for instance the cold start problem). As we march towards improved model performance, false positives can be a major obstacle. In simple terms, false positives arise in a machine learning model prediction when the calculation determines that an instance contains features that cause the model to confuse it for something that the instance is not. A simple example would be a cat confused for a dog. Both are four-legged furry creatures and so it may be forgivable for a mathematical algorithm not to recognize the difference. However, given that each individual order at Doma needs to process documents that can contain up to 100 pages or so, we must ensure that our error rates are low.