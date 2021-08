Imagine seeing pain all around you, people suffering from various ailments, illnesses, horrible injuries. Imagine feeling deep empathy and concern, yet only offering a single Band-Aid. The Band-Aid was offered as though no more could be done, with the assumption that it would actually staunch the bleeding, calm the fever, mend the bones. Placing a Black Lives Matter sign in your yard and imagining yourself to be doing enough is similarly paltry. The inhumanity and pain of white supremacy is still festering throughout all our systems and communities, and weak displays of support simply aren’t enough to begin the healing.