Standouts from Day 2 | Harris' Hits

Let's dive right into my Harris Hits/Observations from day two of Training Camp 2021. I've asked GM Nick Caserio about the constant churn of roster management in this league a few times since he's gotten here, and he always reminds me that it's 24/7/365. He has taken that to heart the past few days. He traded FOR receiver Anthony Miller over the weekend. Then, he traded Randall Cobb to the Packers. Then, last night, he signed another receiver to the mix - Jordan Veasy, a 6-3, 221 lb. pass catcher from Cal who has been with a handful of NFL teams on their practice squads. It just never really stops and that's not a bad thing, really.