Liberate Ideas, Inc announces Major Partnership with MD Logic Health

Times Union
 5 days ago

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Liberate Ideas, Inc. (“Liberate”), a leading digital education and patient engagement company advancing the connection of patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) and MD Logic Health (“MD Logic “) a USA creator of HCP recommended nutraceuticals, today announced the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness partnership which will enhance the patient HCP experience. This partnership supports our mutual mission to provide our growing communities with easy one step access to knowledge, resources and products for patients and providers nationwide.

