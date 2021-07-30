Cancel
Browns' Demetric Felton: Works with receivers Thursday

Felton worked out with receivers during Thursday's practice session, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Whether Felton working with the receivers was by design or need is not clear, as a few receivers were not on the practice field Thursday. He's a hybrid back/receiver that practiced with the running backs Wednesday. He'll have a hard time making the final roster in either lane, but the Browns are expected to give him many opportunities in preseason games and the joint practices with the Giants on Aug. 19 and 20. Felton could hook on as a returner as well.

