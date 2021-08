Nike’s Air Max 97 LX Woven will be dropping in a special Pastel Pink colorway for the ladies in the near future. Fan or not, the Woven Nike Air Max 97 is here and it appears Nike will be planning multiple colorways for the silhouette. Taking the usual AM97 build and reapplying an all-new material that features soft suede throughout the majority of the design while also featuring woven patterns that allow for a little more ventilation than the 97 is used to. Along with tonal pink detailing on the laces, tongue, sockliner, and branding, for contrast Nike has placed a white rubber midsole and a creamy aged Air unit on the bottoms to finish off the brand new design.