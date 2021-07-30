Cancel
Mariners' Hector Santiago: Banned for 80 games

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Santiago has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for exogenous testosterone, in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Santiago faced a 10-game ban earlier in the season for having a foreign substance on his glove. He'll now face a lengthier...

