Mariners' Hector Santiago: Banned for 80 games

These Seattle Mariners have not played a more important stretch of baseball than the upcoming seven game homestand they kick off this Thursday evening. A four-game set hosting the Oakland Athletics, followed by three more with the Houston Astros coming to town, will be the final seven games they play before the trade deadline on July 30th. That means seven games remaining to see if Seattle can push their precocious start into a threat of something more, by supplanting or at least nearly matching Oakland, who now sits 3.5 games ahead of them for the second Wild Card spot. It also offers the M’s a three game set against Houston, who they are all but certain not to catch, with 6.5 games separating them. Yet by stealing a series from the Astros, Seattle can put themselves ahead of the curve with every banked victory. After two straight obvious sell deadlines, Seattle has played themselves into a difficult decision, and one that will likely be elucidated by their situation one week from now.