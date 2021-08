DENVER (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. David A. Zetoony, co-chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s U.S. Data, Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice, has been named by Lexology as the top “Legal Influencer” in the field of U.S. Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) and Cross-Border TMT. TMT includes compliance with data privacy and security laws, including those that regulate the cross-border transfer of personal information from Europe to the United States. This is Zetoony’s tenth time being recognized as the top legal influencer in his field by the publication, which selected him from a pool of attorneys from more than 900 law firms.